Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed directs to launch Rural Housing Pilot Project

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday directed to launch Rural Housing Pilot Project (RHPP) on emergent basis in connection with providing low-cost houses in the rural areas of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Thursday directed to launch Rural Housing Pilot Project (RHPP) on emergent basis in connection with providing low-cost houses in the rural areas of the province.

Presiding over a meeting of Punjab Housing Task Force, the minister said that under rural housing project 50 houses would be given to the homeless people on easy installments from the selected village of every district of the province.

He directed Housing Task Force that under Naya Pakistan Housing Project, a practicable financial model should be prepared for the construction of low-cost houses. He said that New Cities Committee should submit its report regarding setting up of new cities in the province as soon as possible.

He said that establishing new cities for reducing the pressure of population and traffic on the existing cities was utmost necessary.

Secretary Housing Nasim Sadiq briefed the participants of the meeting about the selection of suitable places for Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The meeting also reviewed in detail regarding models of low-cost houses, construction expenditures and pattern, material, bank finance, construction rule of different institutions.

DG Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency Liaqat Chatha, Chairman Task Force Yaqoob Izhar, General Secretary Atif Ayub and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.