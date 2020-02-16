Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed expresses condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq.

In a condolence message issued here, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

He said that late Naeem-ul-Haq had played major role in making PTI a people friendly party,adding that services of Naeem-ul-Haq would always be remembered.