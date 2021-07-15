UrduPoint.com
Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Reassigned LG&CD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed reassigned LG&CD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has changed the portfolio of Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and reassigned him as Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department.

A notification of reshuffle in the provincial cabinet has been issued here on Thursday.

Mian Mehmood has been working as Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department.

