Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed reassigned LG&CD

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has changed the portfolio of Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and reassigned him as Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department.

A notification of reshuffle in the provincial cabinet has been issued here on Thursday.

Mian Mehmood has been working as Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department.