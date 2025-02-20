- Home
Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association Of Pakistan (SCBAP) Appreciates Meeting Between The CJP And The PM
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 07:54 PM
Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), met with Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), met with Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan.
He was accompanied by Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Senior Vice President SCBAP, and Khalil Panezai, Member Baluchistan Bar Council.
The meeting encapsulated discussions on a range of issues concerning the overall performance of the judiciary.
President SCBAP hailed the Chief Justice of Pakistan for his initiatives taken for the efficient functioning of the Court, which have effectively resulted in the reduction of longstanding pendency.
Besides this, the President SCBAP expressed his appreciation for the meeting held yesterday between the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Prime Minister, which aimed to focus on the judicial and law reforms necessary for establishing an efficient and effective judicial system.
These reforms are not only need of the hour but extremely essential for prompt dispensation of justice to the general public at the grassroots level, the President opined. He suggested that, to make the most of such policies, consistency in their implementation is crucial.
In the end, he reasserted his full confidence and support for the Chief Justice of Pakistan on behalf of SCBAP and the entire legal fraternity, commending the Chief Justice's efforts toward creating a robust judicial system aimed at improving overall effectiveness and efficiency.
