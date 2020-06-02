Mian Naeem elected as Sialkot International Airport Limited chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A leading exporter, Mian Naeem Javaid, was elected as chairman of the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) on Tuesday.

Also, Muhammad Afzal Shaheen was elected as vice chairman of SIAL for the second term.