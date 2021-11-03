Mian Nauman made FTO Advisory committee member

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Federal Tax Ombudsman has reconstituted the Advisory Committee (Central) and made President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Mian Nauman Kabir as its member

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat had issued a notification in this regard.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, Mian Nauman Kabir thanked Federal Tax Ombudsman for his inclusion in the Advisory Committee, saying that FTO had great significance, particularly for the business community for resolution of their Tax related issues.

The LCCI President said that he will work as a bridge between the business community and Federal Tax Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the business community hailed the appointment of Mian Nauman Kabir as member of Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman. They hoped that this step will strengthen the liaison between the business community and the tax machinery.

Mian Nauman Kabir also held the positions of Provincial Minister for Labour, Livestock and Transport, Chairman Punjab Mineral Development Corporation, Member board of Director of PIEDMC, President Board of Management of Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate, Chairman Lahore Township Industries Association and Kot Lakhpat.

