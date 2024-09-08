Mian Parvez Aslam Group close to landslide victory in RCCI Elections-2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) After withdrawal of nomination papers by five candidates contesting for 10 corporate seats, Mian Pervez Aslam group's all 10 contestants have swept the elections of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). For ten corporate class seats, the opposition group failed to field a single candidate for the RCCI's elections 2024.

According to the details, fifteen candidates were in the fray for ten corporate class seats on the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers, five candidates withdrew their nomination papers thus all the candidates have been elected unopposed on ten seats.

The unopposed winners of the corporate class include Usman Shaukat, Bilal Maqbool, Muhammad Badar Haroon, Afzaal Saeed Butt, Bilal Javed, Uzair Zahid Bakhtawari, Fahad Barlas, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Samiullah and Rahmanullah.

A total of 41 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the ten seats of the associate class of the executive body, out of which 21 candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers, thus twenty candidates are in the contest for the associate class. Polling for associate class will be held on September 11 in the chamber premises.