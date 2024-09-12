Mian Parvez Aslam Group sweeps RCCI Election

The opposing group faced the worst defeat in the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Executive Body Election 2024. All the candidates of the Associate Class supported by Mian Parvez Aslam group grabbed 10 seats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The opposing group faced the worst defeat in the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Executive Body Election 2024. All the candidates of the Associate Class supported by Mian Parvez Aslam group grabbed 10 seats.

The candidates of the opposition group, which appeared for the first time after fifteen years, were defeated by a huge margin. A total of 1927 votes were polled, out of which more than 1700 of the votes went to the candidates of the Mian Parvez Aslam group, equating 90% of casted votes.

The number of eligible voters for Associate Class election was 3305, out of which 3 votes were canceled and 26 votes were rejected making the voter turnout around 69%.

Chamber President Saqib Rafiq and Group Leader Sohail Altaf congratulated the candidates who won the election. Both, the president of RCCI and the group leader said that their candidates were representing all the markets. They said their group has been serving businessmen for the last 35 years. It was a historic election, the best turnout from the voters, they added.

As per the announcement of the three-member Election Commission consisting of Tariq Mughal, Rizwan Haider Mashhadi, and Malik Zahoor, the candidates supported by Mian Parvez Aslam Group on the ten seats of the associate class are Kamran Saeed, 1726 votes, Atiq Ahmed Malik 1732, Tahir Taj Bhatti 1726, Waseem Minhas 1730, Akhtar Amin 1723, Khalid Farooq Qazi 1722, Ali Waqas 1731, Sardar Tanveer Sarwar 1724, Hamza Munir 1717 and Ayad Afzal Sheikh was elected with 1696 votes.

While the candidates supported by the opposition group are Muhammad Akhtar 137, Mehboob Elahi 140, Usman Sheikh 147, Asim Tahir 138, Azra Naz 159, Danish Atta 138, Sheikh Abdul Waheed 148, Salmi Asim 139, Raja Fahim Akhtar 134, and independent candidate Malik Shahbaz Rashid got 140 votes.

It is worth mentioning that the twenty-member executive body comprising corporate and associate members will elect the president, senior vice president and vice presidents next week. The corporate body of the same group has already been elected unopposed on all ten seats. The election was held on 11th September at the chamber house.