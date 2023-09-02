Open Menu

Mian Rashid Iqbal Nominates Chairman MWMC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 04:41 PM

Mian Rashid Iqbal nominates chairman MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab government has nominated independent members of board of directors of eight waste management companies across the province including Multan waste management company as President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal appointed chairman MWMC.

The BoD members of the companies were appointed under section 165 (3) of the companies act,2017 for the term of three years. The President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal was nominated as the chairman of Multan waste management company while its other four independent members included Sheikh Hassan Tariq, Dr Zehra Waheed, Muhammad Sammie Ullah Khan and Muhammad Khawaja Usman.

MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal while talking to APP here on Saturday said that they would take charge of office next week and assured that all possible steps would be taken to run company affairs smoothly and swift cleanliness in the city.

He informed that MWMC BoD would be consisted on ten members including five independent members and five members from government including Deputy Commissioner, Secretary Finance South Punjab, CEO MWMC and others.

He said that special focus would be given on cleanliness of neglected areas of the city and will ensure providing pleasant environment to citizens.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Rashid Chamber 2017 Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

2 hours ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

8 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

17 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan