Mian Rashid Iqbal nominates chairman MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab government has nominated independent members of board of directors of eight waste management companies across the province including Multan waste management company as President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal appointed chairman MWMC.

The BoD members of the companies were appointed under section 165 (3) of the companies act,2017 for the term of three years. The President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal was nominated as the chairman of Multan waste management company while its other four independent members included Sheikh Hassan Tariq, Dr Zehra Waheed, Muhammad Sammie Ullah Khan and Muhammad Khawaja Usman.

MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal while talking to APP here on Saturday said that they would take charge of office next week and assured that all possible steps would be taken to run company affairs smoothly and swift cleanliness in the city.

He informed that MWMC BoD would be consisted on ten members including five independent members and five members from government including Deputy Commissioner, Secretary Finance South Punjab, CEO MWMC and others.

He said that special focus would be given on cleanliness of neglected areas of the city and will ensure providing pleasant environment to citizens.