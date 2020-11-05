UrduPoint.com
Mian Scientific Corporation Signs MoU With UET Khuzdar

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:16 PM

Mian Scientific Corporation signs MoU with UET Khuzdar

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khuzdar University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and Mian Scientific Corporation (MSC) for local manufacturing of oil-expeller machine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khuzdar University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and Mian Scientific Corporation (MSC) for local manufacturing of oil-expeller machine.

Dr Khair Muhammad Khakar, director general the Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), University of Engineering & Technology Khuzdar, Baluchistan, told the MoU signing ceremony that the government had allocated Rs 9 billion to subsidise installation of oil-expeller machine under the national olive cultivation project.

The ceremony was held at the platform of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), which was also attended by President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed and Director General Ayub Agriculture Research Institution (AARI) Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

Dr Khair Muhammad Khakar said that that the locally manufactured oil-expeller would be cheaper and have the capacity to extract 28.5 per cent oil.

