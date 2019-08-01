UrduPoint.com
Mian Tariq Approaches Islamabad High Court For Bail

Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mian Tariq approaches Islamabad High Court for bail

Accused Mian Tariq, a character in judge video gate scandal, Wednesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek post arrest bail in a case pertaining to blackmailing former accountability court Judge Arsahd Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Accused Mian Tariq, a character in judge video gate scandal, Wednesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek post arrest bail in a case pertaining to blackmailing former accountability court Judge Arsahd Malik.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that he had no connection with the video scandal and false allegations had been leveled against him in this regard.

He prayed the court to accept his post arrest bail plea.

Meanwhile, Mian Tariq's daughter Rida Tariq also moved a petition seeking production of her brother Faisal Tariq in the same case. She prayed the court to direct Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to produce her brother before court.

