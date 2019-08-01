Mian Tariq Approaches Islamabad High Court For Bail
Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:00 PM
Accused Mian Tariq, a character in judge video gate scandal, Wednesday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek post arrest bail in a case pertaining to blackmailing former accountability court Judge Arsahd Malik
The petitioner had stated in his plea that he had no connection with the video scandal and false allegations had been leveled against him in this regard.
He prayed the court to accept his post arrest bail plea.
Meanwhile, Mian Tariq's daughter Rida Tariq also moved a petition seeking production of her brother Faisal Tariq in the same case. She prayed the court to direct Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to produce her brother before court.