UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mian Tariq Says He Neither Made Video Nor Sold It

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:24 PM

Mian Tariq says he neither made video nor sold it

In a video being aired by TV channels, Mian Tariq is seen threatening someone.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Mian Tariq Mehmood, one of the accused in the video scandal, was produced before the court on Monday.

A journalist asked Mian Tariq how much money he sold the video for. To this, he replied, “Neither Rs1 crore nor Rs10,000.”

He said that he neither made the video nor sold it.

During the court hearing, the FIA requested to extend his physical remand. Rejecting the request, the court handed him over to FIA on 14-day judicial remand.

He will next appear before the court on August 5.

When a reporter asked him about his Multan video, the accused said that his video is not yet released.

He said that the land cruiser in the video was neither his nor recovered from his house.

The video of Mian Tariq, one of the accused in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, has also surfaced.

In a video being aired by tv channels, Mian Tariq is seen threatening someone.

Mian Tariq is seen trying to pressurise the person with his influence.

Mian Tariq is also seen abusing the person who had come to collect his payment. Threatening him, he says, “Do whatever you want to do.”

The FIA arrested Mian Tariq Mehmood last week while teams have been formed to arrest the other five suspects.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Scandal Money Federal Investigation Agency August TV From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President witness signi ..

11 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas's wife says she couldn't collect evid ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President hold official ..

26 minutes ago

Sports goods' exports dip 9.68pc in FY19

44 minutes ago

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

44 minutes ago

National Assembly to meet on July 29

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.