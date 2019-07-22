Mian Tariq says he neither made video nor sold it

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

In a video being aired by TV channels, Mian Tariq is seen threatening someone.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Mian Tariq Mehmood, one of the accused in the video scandal, was produced before the court on Monday.

A journalist asked Mian Tariq how much money he sold the video for. To this, he replied, “Neither Rs1 crore nor Rs10,000.”

He said that he neither made the video nor sold it.

During the court hearing, the FIA requested to extend his physical remand. Rejecting the request, the court handed him over to FIA on 14-day judicial remand.

He will next appear before the court on August 5.

When a reporter asked him about his Multan video, the accused said that his video is not yet released.

He said that the land cruiser in the video was neither his nor recovered from his house.

The video of Mian Tariq, one of the accused in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, has also surfaced.

Mian Tariq is seen trying to pressurise the person with his influence.

Mian Tariq is also seen abusing the person who had come to collect his payment. Threatening him, he says, “Do whatever you want to do.”

The FIA arrested Mian Tariq Mehmood last week while teams have been formed to arrest the other five suspects.