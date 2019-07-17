UrduPoint.com
Mian Tariq, Who Made Judge Arshad Malik's Video, Arrested

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Mian Tariq, who made judge Arshad Malik's video, arrested

The cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islamabad.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Mian Tariq, one of the characters of judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, has been arrested.

Media reports said that Mian Tariq has been taken into custody for making the video of judge Arshad Malik.

The cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islamabad as he was trying to flee Pakistan. His mobile phone has been confiscated. The mobile phone had an unedited video of the judge.

He was produced before the court of Civil Judge Shaista Kundi amid tight security. The judge has approved his two-day physical remand.

Judge Arshad Malik had apprised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that how he was pressurized and blackmailed allegedly by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) activists to get favourable verdicts for their leader Nawaz Sharif in corruption references.

He had alleged that he was visited by Mian Tariq (an old social acquaintance from when I as serving in Multan as Additional District & Sessions Judge from 2000-2003), who showed him a secretly recorded manipulated immoral video in a compromising position saying that it is you doing this when you were in Multan.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, Mian Tariq used to arrange parties for several important figures in Dubai and would make their indecent videos. He later uses these videos to blackmail them.

A large number of videos have been found from Mian Tariq, including the videos of 15 politicians and several government officers. Due to support of influential persons, he even has videos of politicians from inside state guest house and official residences.

There was a time when he used to government offices of Punjab like he is the ultimate authority there.

The report stated that some other people, who were apparently respected, were also involved with Mian Tariq in this blackmailing business.

The film and stage actresses besides models were called in the parties along with the politicians and officials who nobody thought could be involved in such stuff.

The report added that people used to heavily pay Mian Tariq to do their difficult work and he would do the job and blackmail them later.

