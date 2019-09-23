A lower court of Islamabad Monday shifted the case to special judge central against Mian Tariq, a main accused in judge Arshad Malik's video gate scandal

The accused was produced before Acting District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The defense counsel pleaded before the court that the FIA had yet not produced case challan against his client. He prayed the court to give last warning to the FIA in this regard.

To this, the court expressed concern over it and asked that why not the investigation officer appeared.

The lawyer said he was going to submit a bail application for his client in few days.

Meanwhile, the court asked the FIA to produce the accused before special judge central on September 30.