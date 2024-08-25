Open Menu

Miani Forest, A Historical Gem

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Miani Forest, a historical gem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Miani Forest holds significant historical status as the site of the Battle of Miani, fought between the British forces and the Talpur rulers in 1843, this decisive battle marked the beginning of British dominance in Sindh.

According to a social media reports, Miani Forest is Just 9 km away from Hyderabad, which is not only a reminder of this pivotal moment in history but also an attractive serene picnic spot.

With its lush greenery and abundant wildlife, Miani Forest offers a pleasant climate year-round, making it a perfect escape into nature while reflecting on its storied past.

Related Topics

Sindh Social Media Hyderabad SITE From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

12 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan