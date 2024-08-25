Miani Forest, a historical gem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Miani Forest holds significant historical status as the site of the Battle of Miani, fought between the British forces and the Talpur rulers in 1843, this decisive battle marked the beginning of British dominance in Sindh.

According to a social media reports, Miani Forest is Just 9 km away from Hyderabad, which is not only a reminder of this pivotal moment in history but also an attractive serene picnic spot.

With its lush greenery and abundant wildlife, Miani Forest offers a pleasant climate year-round, making it a perfect escape into nature while reflecting on its storied past.