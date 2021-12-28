Miani tribe constitutes a platform for welfare, education

A grand jirga of Miani tribe on Tuesday at Urdu Kalay, constituted a platform for providing education and welfare-oriented facilities to Miani's people who were residing across the country

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) ::A grand jirga of Miani tribe on Tuesday at urdu Kalay, constituted a platform for providing education and welfare-oriented facilities to Miani's people who were residing across the country.

The jirga was headed by Haji Mukarram Khan while a large number of people of Miani tribe was attended by Haji Noorul Amin, Haji Musharaf, Malik Salahuddin, Haji Khan Mohammad, Engr.

Ghulam Mohammad, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders said that Miani tribe was among the largest tribes in the country.

They said that welfare organizations would also be constituted in different cities of the country to provide all possible support to their people.