UrduPoint.com

Miani Tribe Constitutes A Platform For Welfare, Education

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Miani tribe constitutes a platform for welfare, education

A grand jirga of Miani tribe on Tuesday at Urdu Kalay, constituted a platform for providing education and welfare-oriented facilities to Miani's people who were residing across the country

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) ::A grand jirga of Miani tribe on Tuesday at urdu Kalay, constituted a platform for providing education and welfare-oriented facilities to Miani's people who were residing across the country.

The jirga was headed by Haji Mukarram Khan while a large number of people of Miani tribe was attended by Haji Noorul Amin, Haji Musharaf, Malik Salahuddin, Haji Khan Mohammad, Engr.

Ghulam Mohammad, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders said that Miani tribe was among the largest tribes in the country.

They said that welfare organizations would also be constituted in different cities of the country to provide all possible support to their people.

Related Topics

Jirga Education All

Recent Stories

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

14 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

29 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

44 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

44 minutes ago
 SMVE inspects public transport fares on Galyat,Tha ..

SMVE inspects public transport fares on Galyat,Thandyani routes

3 minutes ago
 Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.