Miankhel For Early Resolution Of Flood Victims's Woes In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:29 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Social activist Sardar Haider Ali Khan Miankhel on Wednesday urged the authorities concerned to take urgent measures to address grievances of flood affected people at the earliest.

While addressing a press conference here at his residence, he said the people would take to the streets and hold protests, if the authorities concerned failed to take urgent measures for addressing the issues being faced by the flood victims.

He said despite the fact that floods caused colossal damages in Prova, Kulachi, Daraban and Darazinda Tehsils and several people got homeless and agricultural land destroyed, people of those areas remained still deprived, running from pillar to post to get compensation.

He alleged that thousands of eligible flood-affected people were yet to receive the compensation amount and were passing through mental agony.

Moreover, he said that the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) was severely damaged at various places. But repair work of the canal had not been started as yet and farmers were suffering due to the unavailability of irrigation waters.

They said that Indus-highway also got affected during the flood, but the authorities concerned had turned blind eye to it and people were facing hardships.

He also claimed to be a potential candidate for the National Assembly seat (NA-39) D.I.Khan in the next elections.

