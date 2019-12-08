UrduPoint.com
Mianwali, December 8 (Online) Seven Members Of The Same Family Drowned When Their Van Fell Into Peelan Canal, Mianwali. One Member Has Been Rescued And Search For Other Six Continues.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

Mianwali, December 8 (Online) Seven members of the same family drowned when their van fell into Peelan canal, Mianwali. One member has been rescued and search for other six continues.

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ccording to rescue sources a recklessly driven van fell into Peelan canal main lower branch while overtaking a car. The van was carrying seven members of the same family including women and children.Rescue sources added that one person has been rescued while search for other six continues.The victims were on their way back to home after getting medical treatment to their patient in Peelan hospital.

