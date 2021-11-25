UrduPoint.com

Mianwali Express To Stop In Jauharabad Also

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:01 PM

Mianwali Express to stop in Jauharabad also

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) has allowed Mianwali Express (147-UP/ 148-DN) to make a two-minute stopover at Jauharabad railway station.

According to PR sources here, the decision had been made to facilitate passengers and it would be implemented on immediate basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

