Mianwali Infanticide Incident "isolated Abnormal," Pakistanis React

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

A large number of citizens on social media have strongly reacted with disapproval to Mianwali's infanticide incident in which a fanatic father had reportedly killed her new-born daughter as he wanted a son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) ::A large number of citizens on social media have strongly reacted with disapproval to Mianwali's infanticide incident in which a fanatic father had reportedly killed her new-born daughter as he wanted a son.

The netizens from within the country and abroad shared their daughters' pictures with emotional sentiments expressing their willingness to adopt those newborn baby girls whose fathers were reluctant to raise them.

Reacting to this, "isolated abnormal" incident fathers condemned it saying, "It's not our face and we honour our daughters following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and they are our joy and pride." They have even mentioned their contact details for the validity and seriousness to their offer.

An emotional post trending from a reader endorsed, re-tweeted and updated as a status by hundreds of people reads, "Don't kill your daughter, give her to me if you can't raise her." "I just can't process the news about a father killing his newborn daughter. This is beyond cruel, barbaric, and monstrous. Being a father of a girl, I can tell there is nothing more beautiful than having a daughter," a Twitter user expressed.

A local renowned poet from Mianwali, Shakir Khan Balach on his Facebook post commented that he was more than happy to adopt a baby-girl whose father could not raise her.

"For the love of God and his Messenger, do not kill your daughters; give them to me, I will raise them," Shakir wrote on his Facebook wall and these words were later endorsed and adopted by hundreds of social media users making it a trend.

Commenting on this compassionate public reaction, a psychologist Farhat Zahra said, "This is the beauty of our society that we do not delay in condemning an individual or individuals' wrongdoings that may portray a bad image and define the overall approach of a society or a nation." Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen talking to APP said, to avert these incidents from happening in future there was a need to amend educational courses to inject the true teachings of islam to the coming generations. She also emphasized on religious leaders and the media's role terming them as key components to shape up a society's mindset.

"We are collaborating with other concerned departments and institutions as well as organizing conferences, talks, webinars, and related events to create awareness about child rights", she remarked sharing her organization's efforts in this regards.

>