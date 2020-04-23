UrduPoint.com
Mianwali To Be Corona Free District Soon, DC Says

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah said with the grace of Allah Mianwali district will soon be corona virus free district.

He said that seven out of total 20 positive tested patients of corona virus have been returned home after getting recovery.

Talking to media persons of District Press Club and Mianwali Press Club at Committee Room of DC office on Thursday Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has appreciated the services of doctors, nurses and Para-medical staff and said that due to their nonstop efforts and endeavors corona virus was under control in the district and hoped that the rest of 13 positive tested patients of corona will be recovered soon.

Deputy Commissioner has stressed the need of implementation on SOPs of government adding that according to new directions the shops/ institutions have been permitted to start business they should maintain social distance and implement upon precautionary measurements.

He said that collectively samples of 310 were taken and it was expected patients 90% tests are coming negative and it was hoped that the rest of patients will be recovered soon.

He further said that out of 159 people of Tableeghi Jamat 144 have been sent back homes adding that screening test was conducted of 2506 people whereas mobile Filter Clinic also did screening of 279 people in the district.

Along with the facility of 5 ventilators an HUD Isolation center consisted of 6 beds has been set up at DHQ Hospital whereas a special Isolation wards consisted of 50 Beds have been set up at Tehsil Headquarter hospitals and RHCs in the district, he added.

