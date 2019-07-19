Mianwali to become model district: Chief Minister Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar addressed in Saraiki language during the inaugural ceremony of Mianwali Express train in Mianwali on Friday

In his address, the Chief Minister said that Mianwali would be made a model district and a number of development projects of public welfare were being launched here. He said that project of widening and dualization of Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road and Mianwali-Balkasar road would soon be started, said a press release issued here.

He said that work on Naher Kas Umer Khan mega project would be started this year for the development of tehsil Esa Khel.

He further stated that foundation stone of 200-bed mother & child hospital in Mianwali would soon be laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM said, "Mianwali is the district of my leader Imran Khan and every possible step will be made for its development." He said that university was also being established in Mianwali.

Usman Buzdar said that all problems of Mianwali including sewerage and water supply would be solved on priority basis.

The Chief Minister also attended the ceremony of laying foundation stone of Rafay Mussarat Hospital project at Namal Institute.