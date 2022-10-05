UrduPoint.com

MIAP Fire Incident: High Powered Fact Finding Committee Consitututed To Investigate

Published October 05, 2022

MIAP fire incident: High powered fact finding committee consitututed to investigate

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A high powered Fact Finding Committee has been constituted to investigate into fire incident at Multan International Airport (MIAP) which took place a couple of days ago.

A spokesperson for CAA at MIAP said on Wedneaday that the committee would determine whether the fire was caught due to short circuiting or any other reason.

At the moment, exact reason of the fire cannot be determined until final report is submitted by the ommittee, he stated.

He informed thatc flight operation at the airport remained normal and did not delay due to the in-time efforts made by Airport Manager(APM) Raja Azhar Mahmood and his team.

The spokesperson maintained that smouldering was traced from FIA record room in International arrival lounge which spread in International Arrival, briefing and departure lounge.

CAA fire brigade reached to the scene and extinguished the fire. Smoke in the building was also exhausted through smoke ejector, he explained.

PIA flights of Sharjah and Jeddah operated in time whereas PIA flight from Karachi was delayed for an hour. No flight was diverted nor operation was closed, the spokesperson concluded.

