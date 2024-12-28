Open Menu

Michni Police Arrest 14 Gamblers, Recovers Bet-money

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Michni police here Saturday arrested fourteen gamblers and recovered bet-money of Rs200,000 from their possessions.

Acting on a tip off, Michni Police Station conducted a raid on a house situated in Warsak Road and arrested fourteen gamblers identified as Farooq, Jahangir, Mohsin, Asif, Saleem, Shahzad, Ali, Wahab, Mushtaq, islam, Tauqir, Ishtiaq, Asim and Sharif.

The arrested have confessed to their involvement in gambling while police has registered a case against them and initiated further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road From

Recent Stories

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

1 hour ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

2 hours ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

2 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

2 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

2 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

2 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

4 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

5 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

6 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan