Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Michni police here Saturday arrested fourteen gamblers and recovered bet-money of Rs200,000 from their possessions.

Acting on a tip off, Michni Police Station conducted a raid on a house situated in Warsak Road and arrested fourteen gamblers identified as Farooq, Jahangir, Mohsin, Asif, Saleem, Shahzad, Ali, Wahab, Mushtaq, islam, Tauqir, Ishtiaq, Asim and Sharif.

The arrested have confessed to their involvement in gambling while police has registered a case against them and initiated further investigation.