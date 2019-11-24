UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mickey Arthur Believes Pakistan Could Surprise Australia In Next Test

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Mickey Arthur believes Pakistan could surprise Australia in next Test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that Pakistan team "could surprise" Australia in the second Test in Adelaide.

With the match in Adelaide being a day-night Test, Arthur feels that "it brings Pakistan's seamers a bit more into the game".

"When the decision was being made about the day-night Test, some of the players were apprehensive about it. I thought it was a good opportunity for Pakistan to put Australia under pressure. It brings Pakistan's seamers a bit more into the game, there's more margin for error in the Pink ball Test. I think Pakistan could surprise them in the next Test match," Arthur said while talking to private sports channel.

Arthur believes that batsmen Haris Sohail and Iftikhar Ahmed could be dropped for the second Test.

Haris made scores of one and eight, Iftikhar, meanwhile, made seven and a duck. He also conceded 53 runs from the 12 overs he bowled.

"Iftikhar got a really good ball, he hasn't done too much wrong. He hasn't gotten himself in, that could happen to anybody. Not sure that his place is secure. Two batsmen under pressure are Haris and Iftikhar," Arthur said.

Arthur said that the national team should include opener Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI for the second Test.

Imam has featured in 10 Tests thus far, where he has scored 483 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 28.41.

"I think you need to get Imam in the team, he's a very good player who has developed his game considerably. He's a confidence player, I'd get him back," Arthur said .

Arthur further said that Babar Azam is "starting to believe that he can be the best".

"Babar Azam wants to be the best. I think for the first time now, he's starting to believe that he can be the best. When he starts to believe that, he's going to be so powerful because he's such a good player," "I don't think Babar will bat at number 3, I think he'll bat at 4 for Pakistan and that'll be his best position going forward. It's not too much of an issue right now whether he is at 4 or Shafiq, but in the long run Babar Azam will be at 4" "Babar Azam dominated, he's almost dominated the best bowling attack in world cricket in their home conditions, he never looked like he was struggling, he put the bowlers under pressure and punished the loose balls. It was the complete Test match innings. I'm hoping it kick-starts him. He got a 100 at Adelaide in an ODI in 2017 so he loves batting there. Hopefully Pakistan win the toss there and then Babar Azam and whoever else in the batting can dominate and give Pakistan that 1st innings score to put Australia under pressure," Arthur added .

Arthur further said that he absolutely loved Babar Azam's celebration upon scoring his century.

Arthur said that ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could make a comeback into the national team at any time. "You can never count Sarfaraz out, he'll be working hard to get his place back. He'll have to do well in domestic cricket. Healthy competition is always good. It was Sarfaraz with Rizwan as number two pushing him, those roles are reversed a bit now. I wouldn't count Sarfaraz out, he'll keep pushing. They can both play in the same side, I think Rizwan is good enough to play as an out and out batsman," Arthur said .

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Century World Australia Sports Adelaide Same Haris Sohail Babar Azam Iftikhar Ahmed Imam-ul-Haq 2017 From Best Coach

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

17 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

17 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

47 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.