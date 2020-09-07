Micor planning need of hour to control polio: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Monday that micro planning was need of hour to control polio disease.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance on Dengue and Polio control activities here, Commissioner said that making province dengue and polio free was mission of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers concerned to ensure all possible efforts to bring Multan division at top position in controlling dengue.

He said that dengue teams must visit field on daily basis and ensure 100 percent results of the anti-dengue campaign.

He warned officers that misreporting in dengue cases would not be tolerated.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed dengue teams to upload all activities regarding dengue on portal daily through latest android system.

He said that third party audit should be conducted to monitor performance of dengue and polio teams.