Micro -credit schemes launched to empower women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Micro -credit schemes for artisans, entrepreneurs and others were launched in both the public and private sectors in Sindh to empower women, Said an official of Ministry of Human Rights on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, she said that evidence indicated that poverty took an heavy toll on the lives of women in interior Sindh and their rights were being ignored.

While, the provincial and Federal governments, she said, were engaged for greater changes in the policy for women to provide them micro -credit schemes to fully empower them and bring them in to mainstream.