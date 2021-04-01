UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Micro Lockdown Imposed In Various Sialkot Areas

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:23 PM

Micro lockdown imposed in various Sialkot areas

Hotspot micro lockdown has been imposed in various areas of Sialkot from 1st to 12th of April

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :-:Hotspot micro lockdown has been imposed in various areas of Sialkot from 1st to 12th of April.

According to a notification, issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the areas under micro lockdown include Cantt Union Council 19, Union Council Muzaffarpur, Union Council Gohadpur, Union Council Model Town, Union Council Shahabpura, Union Council Jorian Kalan, Union Council Bharath, Union Council Kotli Loharan, Union Council Ugoki, Union Council Water Works, Union Council Kharota Syedan, Union Council Ahmadpura, Fatehgarh, Kotli Bahram and Younisabad in tehsil Daska.

Grocery stores, general/ karyana stores, atta chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps in these areas will remain open from 9am to 7pm seven days a week. Medical stores, laboratories, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, laboratory collection points and bakeries will remain open 24 hours seven days a week.

Also, milk, chicken, fish and meat shops will remain open from 7am to 7pm seven days a week.

app/ir

Related Topics

Petrol Water Muzaffarpur Sialkot Daska Kotli Kotli Loharan April From

Recent Stories

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

14 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

14 minutes ago

Naval Chief heads command, staff conference at NHQ ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to give more relief to employees: Shahram ..

5 minutes ago

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ..

52 minutes ago

Power supply restored to affected areas: Pesco

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.