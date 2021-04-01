Micro lockdown imposed in various Sialkot areas

Hotspot micro lockdown has been imposed in various areas of Sialkot from 1st to 12th of April

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :-:Hotspot micro lockdown has been imposed in various areas of Sialkot from 1st to 12th of April.

According to a notification, issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the areas under micro lockdown include Cantt Union Council 19, Union Council Muzaffarpur, Union Council Gohadpur, Union Council Model Town, Union Council Shahabpura, Union Council Jorian Kalan, Union Council Bharath, Union Council Kotli Loharan, Union Council Ugoki, Union Council Water Works, Union Council Kharota Syedan, Union Council Ahmadpura, Fatehgarh, Kotli Bahram and Younisabad in tehsil Daska.

Grocery stores, general/ karyana stores, atta chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps in these areas will remain open from 9am to 7pm seven days a week. Medical stores, laboratories, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, laboratory collection points and bakeries will remain open 24 hours seven days a week.

Also, milk, chicken, fish and meat shops will remain open from 7am to 7pm seven days a week.

app/ir