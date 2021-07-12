UrduPoint.com
Micro Plan Plays Crucial Role In Polio Elimination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:59 PM

Micro plan plays a pivotal role in eradicating polio which should be given key position in it, said South Punjab Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Micro plan plays a pivotal role in eradicating polio which should be given key position in it, said South Punjab Health Secretary Ajmal Bhatti on Monday.

Chairing meeting meeting at his office here, he tasked all CEOs of District Health Authority of South Punjab to make an effective action plan against the crippling disease.

The meeting was attended by WHO representative, Health Director General, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), DHOs, District Communication officer and others.

The micro plan came under detailed discussion during the meeting. Bhatti directed to include recommendations and observations of all stakeholders in the plan besides inclusion of field staff as mandatory member in it.

He urged upon officials to play their play religiously for removal of Polio from the region.

