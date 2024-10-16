Micro Plans For Polio Vaccination To Be Digitalized
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to digitize the micro plans to make the anti-polio campaign more effective. The campaign would be monitored with the help of GIS-based maps, firstly in Lahore and then other districts of the province.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Wednesday. Secretary Primary Health Nadia Saqib, the commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that work must be done on scientific lines for the complete eradication of polio.
He said that digitization of micro plans was very important to get hundred percent results. He directed that after analyzing the data, a plan of action should be prepared for the coverage of missed children and special teams would be formed to administer polio vaccine at the transit points.
Secretary Primary Health Nadia Saqib gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.
He said that the national anti-polio campaign in Punjab would begin from October 28. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign would continue till November 3, while in other 33 districts it would conclude on November 1.
