Micro smart lockdown imposed in 6 cities of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has imposed micro smart lockdown in six cities of the province from Wednesday to minimize the danger of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, micro smart lockdown has been implemented at 66E Block PIA Society, B2 Johor Town, Babar Street Clifton Town, Wahid Road Nishat Colony, Saeed Park, Ravi Bridge, Abubakar Masoom Shah and Mangal Street Lahori Gate in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, the lockdown has also been imposed in several areas of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Attock and Sialkot cities.

Micro smart lockdown has been declared to limit the movement of residents in the most effected places and it could protect the citizens of other areas from the COVID-19.

The danger of Coronavirus has yet not been eliminated so precautionary measures can protect oneselffrom the pandemic, informed the P&SHD spokesperson.