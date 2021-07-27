Micro smart lockdown imposed in hotspots at Keamari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keamari on Tuesday ordered to impose a micro smart lockdown on the streets and localities situated within the hotspots at Saeedabad and Baldia areas to contain further spread of COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keamari on Tuesday ordered to impose a micro smart lockdown on the streets and localities situated within the hotspots at Saeedabad and Baldia areas to contain further spread of COVID-19.

The micro smart lockdown was imposed in the hotspots areas of union councils Saeedabad-5 and, Naiabadi-4, from July 27 to August 09, 2021, on the recommendation of the District Health Officer of District Keamari, said a notification.

The Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) guidelines related to Covid-19 shall be enforced during the micro smart lockdown. Anyone entering or exiting the lockdown area shall wear a mask without any exception. Unnecessary movement of people residing in areas under lockdown shall be restricted.

All businesses shall ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit. No private or family get-together will be allowed in private homes. No gatherings of three or more persons shall be allowed in public spaces.

All persons who are positive shall be quarantined at their houses and would not be allowed to mix with others unless they test negative.

The authorities concerned will make every effort to provide ration to the needy people residing in these areas through philanthropic organizations and by employing its own resources.

Efforts will also be made to provide mobile dispensaries and mobile utility stores in these areas. All utility providing agencies or companies are allowed to perform their routine maintenance and repair work in the locked down area.

The Assistant Commissioner BALDIA, are directed to provide logistic support in their respective sub-divisions in order to implement this lockdown in close coordination with the Health Department and law enforcement agencies in these areas.

They shall ensure proper lockdown security plan in coordination with the respective Superintendents of Police, of the sub-divisions.