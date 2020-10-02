Micro smart lockdown imposed in Madina Town

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration on the recommendations of the district health authority imposed micro smart lockdown at a house in Madina town area on Friday after confirmation of coronavirus among 10 members of a family, including four children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on the recommendations of the district health authority imposed micro smart lockdown at a house in Madina town area on Friday after confirmation of coronavirus among 10 members of a family, including four children.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the police and health department officers for effective implementation of micro-smart lockdown under anti-corona SOPs at concerned residence by declaring it a quarantine.

It was informed that three members of the family were under treatment at theAllied Hospital due to their precarious condition while the others were stable.