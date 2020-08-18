UrduPoint.com
Micro- Smart Lockdown Imposes In Four More Localities Of Peshawar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Micro- smart lockdown imposes in four more localities of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday issued notification of imposing micro- smart lock-down in four localities of the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

The decision of smart lock down was taken after reports of corona virus cases from these residential areas.

The micro Smart lockdown will imposed in Hayatabad, OPF colony, Anwar Asad Colony from 2 pm August 19.

The district administration on August 17 , imposed smart lockdown in Shaheen Town, Akbar Town and Shami Road .

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar in a statement said all exit and entry routes will remain closed in these localities and only essential item shops like food, medical stores , general store and emergency service shops will remain open.

Deputy Commissioner said micro smart lock down is being implemented in streets and small localities as par instruction of the Federal government.

The purpose of micro-smart down is to stop the spread of corona virus in these areas said the Deputy Commissioner in a statement adding corona virus SOPs would be strictly implemented and violators would be punished according to law.

