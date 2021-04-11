Micro-smart lockdown imposes in provincial capital to stop spreading of corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Cell in Peshawar issued a notification of imposition of micro-smart lockdown with the purpose to spot the spread of coronavirus.

A notification has been issued to implement micro-smart lockdown in the areas of the provincial capital from 6.00 pm from Sunday. During the micro-smart lockdown, entry out of these areas will remain closed, said the notification.

Micro smart lockdown is being implemented only in streets, small areas on the policy and instructions of the Federal government and micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in these areas due to reports of coronavirus, said the notification.

Only essential items like food, medicine, general store, Tandur and emergency service shops will remain open in these areas with only five people will be allowed to offer congregational prayers in mosques in these areas.

Instructions have been issued to the area magistrate and police regarding implementation of micro-smart lockdown and the violators will be prosecuted, said a notification issued by Media Cell of Deputy Commissioner Office Peshawar.