Microplan of anti-polio campaign starting from April 21 in district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The second consecutive meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal to review the microplan of the anti-polio campaign starting from April 21 in the district, in which the CEO Health briefed on the arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that comprehensive sessions be held before the campaign to sensitize the UCMOs and area in-charges and said that the Assistant Commissioners should participate in the session along with the officers of the Health Authority and give the message to the teams to work with missionary spirit for the success of the campaign, while constant contact should be maintained with the representatives of the World Health Organization.

The Deputy Commissioner said that during the campaign, focus should be on high-risk union councils and the microplans should be feasible and there should be no relaxation in the implementation accordingly. He clarified that 100 percent of children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated against polio and the success of the campaign is a priority.