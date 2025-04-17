Microplan Of Anti-polio Campaign Starting From April 21 In District
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The second consecutive meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal to review the microplan of the anti-polio campaign starting from April 21 in the district, in which the CEO Health briefed on the arrangements.
The Deputy Commissioner directed that comprehensive sessions be held before the campaign to sensitize the UCMOs and area in-charges and said that the Assistant Commissioners should participate in the session along with the officers of the Health Authority and give the message to the teams to work with missionary spirit for the success of the campaign, while constant contact should be maintained with the representatives of the World Health Organization.
The Deputy Commissioner said that during the campaign, focus should be on high-risk union councils and the microplans should be feasible and there should be no relaxation in the implementation accordingly. He clarified that 100 percent of children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated against polio and the success of the campaign is a priority.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA's annual 'Flora Festival' kicks off4 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue4 minutes ago
-
Grants Electricity connection to over 100 households in Ittefaq Colony4 minutes ago
-
Microplan of anti-polio campaign starting from April 21 in district4 minutes ago
-
PPSC cleared 683 candidates under quota system in 202414 minutes ago
-
20 city parks undergoing cleanliness operation14 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from April 21 in Bahawalpur14 minutes ago
-
Dar, Hungarian FM exchange views on expanding bilateral cooperation in multilateral fora14 minutes ago
-
Capacity Building Workshop held ahead of 35th National Games24 minutes ago
-
CS directs districts admin to ensure smooth repatriation of illegal immigrants24 minutes ago
-
Govt cuts petrol by Rs. 70, focuses on Balochistan development: Malik34 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held in injured condition after shootout with Cantt Police34 minutes ago