UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Microplastics Pose Low Risk To Health

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Microplastics pose low risk to health

Microplastics contained in drinking water pose a "low" risk to human health at current levels, but more research is needed to reassure consumers, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Microplastics contained in drinking water pose a "low" risk to human health at current levels, but more research is needed to reassure consumers, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Studies over the past year on plastic particles detected in tap and bottled water have sparked public concerns, but the limited data appears reassuring, the U.N. agency said its first report on potential health risks associated with ingestion.

Micro plastics enter drinking water sources mainly through run-off and wastewater effluent, the WHO said. Evidence shows that microplastics found in some bottled water seem to be at least partly because of the bottling process and/or packaging such as plastic caps, it said.

"The headline message is to reassure drinking water consumers around the world, that based on this assessment, our assessment of the risk is that it is low," Bruce Gordon of the WHO's department of public health, environmental and social determinants of health, told a briefing, Voice of America reported.

The WHO did not recommended routine monitoring for microplastics in drinking water. But research should focus on issues including what happens to chemical additives in the particles once they enter the gastrointestinal tract, it said.

The majority of plastic particles in water are larger than 150 micrometres in diameter and are excreted from the body, while "smaller particles are more likely to cross the gut wall and reach other tissues," it said.

Health concerns have centered around smaller particles, said Jennifer De France, a WHO technical expert and one of the report's authors.

"For these smallest size particles, where there is really limited evidence, we need know more about what is being absorbed, the distribution and their impacts," she said.

More research is needed into risks from microplastics exposure throughout the environment � "in our drinking water, air and food," she added.

Alice Horton, a microplastics researcher at Britain's National Oceanography Centre, said in a statement on the WHO's findings: "There are no data available to show that microplastics pose a hazard to human health, however this does not necessarily mean that they are harmless." "It is important to put concerns about exposure to microplastics from drinking water into context: we are widely exposed to microplastics in our daily lives via a wide number of sources, of which drinking water is just one," she added.

Plastic pollution is so widespread in the environment that you may be ingesting five grams a week, the equivalent of eating a credit card, a study commissioned by the environmental charity WWF International said in June. That study said the largest source of plastic ingestion was drinking water, but another major source was shellfish.

The biggest overall health threat in water is from microbial pathogens, including from human and livestock waste entering water sources, that cause deadly diarrhea disease, especially in poor countries lacking water treatment systems, the WHO said.

About 2 billion people drink water contaminated with feces, causing nearly 1 million deaths annually, Gordon said, adding: "That has got to be the focus of regulators around the world."

Related Topics

World Poor Water France May June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to repatriate j ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's Khan Says No Longer Seeking Dialogue Wi ..

1 minute ago

Sindh University prohibits entrance to bike-riders ..

3 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Police recovers body in Nushki

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.