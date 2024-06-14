Mid-career Management Course Delegation Pays Visit To CPO
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police working has been shifted from traditional to modern policing model with the effective use of modern technology
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police working has been shifted from traditional to modern policing model with the effective use of modern technology.
He said New Safe Cities projects are being rapidly completed in several districts which will further improve crime control, traffic management and monitoring of sensitive areas, surveillance and community policing initiatives.
He said this during his conversation with officers undergoing the 40th Mid-Career Management Course on their visit to the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Friday.
The IGP Punjab said that modern reforms had been implemented across operations, investigations, traffic, and police stations, accelerating the provision of policing services to citizens and crime prevention. He also highlighted that modern training courses, promotions, and recruitment processes are ongoing to enhance the capacity of the police force, with more personnel to be promoted on merit.
The delegation from the National Institute of Management Quetta included officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service, Inland Revenue Services, Police Service of Pakistan, Railways, and provincial services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, among other institutions.
The IGP briefed the officers on recent modern reforms in the Punjab Police and answered various questions posed by the officers. Additional IG Establishment Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara informed the delegation about the upgrade measures within the police framework. AIG Admin and Security Dr. Rizwan Ahmad briefed the delegation on the administrative and professional matters of the Punjab Police. The participants were shown a documentary film on various field formations, reforms, and the public service delivery system.
At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between the delegation head and police officers.
Recent Stories
Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police
Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25
Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid
Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..
Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters
SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order1 minute ago
-
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police1 minute ago
-
Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-251 minute ago
-
Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments1 minute ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid1 minute ago
-
Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, floods’ impacts: R ..1 minute ago
-
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 5 suspects9 minutes ago
-
20 gangs busted, 45 criminals arrested: CPO13 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage13 minutes ago
-
Rs300 bln earmarked for health sector in Sindh budget16 minutes ago