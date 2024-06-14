Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police working has been shifted from traditional to modern policing model with the effective use of modern technology

He said New Safe Cities projects are being rapidly completed in several districts which will further improve crime control, traffic management and monitoring of sensitive areas, surveillance and community policing initiatives.

He said this during his conversation with officers undergoing the 40th Mid-Career Management Course on their visit to the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Friday.

The IGP Punjab said that modern reforms had been implemented across operations, investigations, traffic, and police stations, accelerating the provision of policing services to citizens and crime prevention. He also highlighted that modern training courses, promotions, and recruitment processes are ongoing to enhance the capacity of the police force, with more personnel to be promoted on merit.

The delegation from the National Institute of Management Quetta included officers from the Pakistan Administrative Service, Inland Revenue Services, Police Service of Pakistan, Railways, and provincial services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, among other institutions.

The IGP briefed the officers on recent modern reforms in the Punjab Police and answered various questions posed by the officers. Additional IG Establishment Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara informed the delegation about the upgrade measures within the police framework. AIG Admin and Security Dr. Rizwan Ahmad briefed the delegation on the administrative and professional matters of the Punjab Police. The participants were shown a documentary film on various field formations, reforms, and the public service delivery system.

At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between the delegation head and police officers.