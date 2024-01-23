Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits LDA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A delegation from the 39th batch of the Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office here on Tuesday.
The delegates explored One Window Cell and received a detailed briefing by Director Rafia Nazir who provided insights into the operational aspects.
She said that the One Window Cell, operating under the Ease of Doing business initiative, is digitally transforming over ten schemes, with the remaining schemes currently in progress.
The delegation was briefed by Additional DG Headquarters, Dr. Mujtaba Arfat, on various sections of the LDA's ongoing initiatives, town planning, and metropolitan planning in Lahore.
The One Window Cell is actively facilitating private sector-style services for investors through its mobile app, LDA @Doorstep, and implementing numerous reforms.
The delegation also received briefings from key officials, including Additional DG Population Abid Nakai, Director Administration Rabia Riyasat, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director SPU Kaleem Yousaf, Director Finance, Director Planning, and Director Master Planning, among others. The visit concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to the participants.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More Brits in Pakistan can now vote in UK Parliament elections2 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Vehari's political scene orbits around hereditary politics2 minutes ago
-
Supplier of narcotics to educational institutions held12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects another 349 meters with Rs5m fine12 minutes ago
-
Strong institutions, competent teachers play crucial role in overall national progress : Sanjrani12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake number plates, PSCA indicates 1,556 vehicles22 minutes ago
-
ECP freezes local government development funds for election transparency32 minutes ago
-
Former NA Speaker's wife passes away32 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to continue struggle for masses’ welfare: Maulana Ubaid ur Rehman32 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea to transfer contempt of court case by Sheharyar Afridi32 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab takes 26 notices, resolves public issues32 minutes ago
-
Minorities in Hindutva-turned India facing growing threat: Experts32 minutes ago