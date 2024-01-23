Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits LDA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A delegation from the 39th batch of the Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office here on Tuesday.

The delegates explored One Window Cell and received a detailed briefing by Director Rafia Nazir who provided insights into the operational aspects.

She said that the One Window Cell, operating under the Ease of Doing business initiative, is digitally transforming over ten schemes, with the remaining schemes currently in progress.

The delegation was briefed by Additional DG Headquarters, Dr. Mujtaba Arfat, on various sections of the LDA's ongoing initiatives, town planning, and metropolitan planning in Lahore.

The One Window Cell is actively facilitating private sector-style services for investors through its mobile app, LDA @Doorstep, and implementing numerous reforms.

The delegation also received briefings from key officials, including Additional DG Population Abid Nakai, Director Administration Rabia Riyasat, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director SPU Kaleem Yousaf, Director Finance, Director Planning, and Director Master Planning, among others. The visit concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to the participants.