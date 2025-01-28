Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A delegation of officers undergoing the Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar visited Safe City Islamabad on Tuesday as part of their study tour.

A public relation officer told APP that upon arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by SSP Safe City Muhammad Shoaib Khan and the Director IT, who provided them with a comprehensive tour of the facility.

He said during the visit, the delegation was briefed on the central system of Safe City Islamabad, the Command and Control Center, the Online Women Police Station, modern high-tech cameras, and the Police Operations Center Hall. They were informed about the role and benefits of these systems.

The delegation was told that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various sectors through its modern technical projects, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Online Women Police Station, Dispatch Control Center, E-challan System, and the "Pukar" 15 helpline.

The delegation was also briefed on the performance and effective utility of the Safe City cameras in the city. These advanced cameras play a key role in ensuring the safety and security of the city, preventing crimes, and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Additionally, facial recognition cameras have also been installed at the city's entry and exit points, which play a crucial role in identifying suspicious individuals.

The delegation appreciated the advanced technological system of Islamabad Police and its effectiveness. They also thanked the Safe City team for the successful visit.

/APP-rzr-mkz