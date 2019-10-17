Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) delegates visit CCRI Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:A 26-member delegation of officials undergoing Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi paid an orientation visit to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Thursday.

Led by director NIM Karachi Abdul Najeeb, the delegation was received by CCRI Multan agronomy head Dr Naveed Afzal who briefed them about the functioning of the research body and its achievements.

He said, CCRI Multan enjoyed a prominent place among the research bodies in Pakistan, all because of hard work by scientists.

CCRI Multan has so far introduced 30 cotton varieties including 10-Bt varieties and most of them were capable of countering Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCuV) and could survive amid high temperatures and low water availability.

Dr Naveed said that Pakistani cotton was famous all over the world for its whiteness and fibre strength adding that its quality was being improved further.

Director NIM Karachi said that the visit as aimed at bringing improvement in the officials management skills. He praised research on cotton at CCRI Multan and congratulated scientists on their achievements.