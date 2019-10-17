UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) Delegates Visit CCRI Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) delegates visit CCRI Multan

A 26-member delegation of officials undergoing Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi paid an orientation visit to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:A 26-member delegation of officials undergoing Mid Career Management Course (MCMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi paid an orientation visit to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Thursday.

Led by director NIM Karachi Abdul Najeeb, the delegation was received by CCRI Multan agronomy head Dr Naveed Afzal who briefed them about the functioning of the research body and its achievements.

He said, CCRI Multan enjoyed a prominent place among the research bodies in Pakistan, all because of hard work by scientists.

CCRI Multan has so far introduced 30 cotton varieties including 10-Bt varieties and most of them were capable of countering Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCuV) and could survive amid high temperatures and low water availability.

Dr Naveed said that Pakistani cotton was famous all over the world for its whiteness and fibre strength adding that its quality was being improved further.

Director NIM Karachi said that the visit as aimed at bringing improvement in the officials management skills. He praised research on cotton at CCRI Multan and congratulated scientists on their achievements.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan World Water Visit Cotton All

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

1 minute ago

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to equip te ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow Concerned Over Guarding of Imprisoned IS Mi ..

2 minutes ago

UK Opposition Labour Urges Against New Brexit Deal

3 minutes ago

Four robbers killed in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.