Mid-Career Management Course Officers Meet Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The under-training officers of the 41st Mid-Career Management Course Islamabad, under the leadership of coordinators Atif Rasheed Khattak and Mrs. Maria Jabeen, met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha at his office during their study visit to Bahawalpur.

The commissioner provided the trainees with detailed information about the historical and geographical significance of Bahawalpur, as well as its cultural aspects, including the valuable services rendered by the Nawab of Bahawalpur in education, health, infrastructure, and other sectors.

The delegation included Ms. Fareheen Zahra, Malik Jameel Zafar, Muhammad Shoaib Anwar, Muhammad Asad, Dr. Tariq Bashir, Qamar Shahzad, Sultan, Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Asif, Mujeeb Qadir, and Altaf Hussain. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Ahmar Ali, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Munawar Hussain, and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar Malik were also present at the occasion.

Commissioner Chatha elaborated on the health and education facilities being provided by the Punjab government in the Bahawalpur division, including the Clinic on Wheels program, anti-dengue and polio campaigns, and other health reforms.

He informed the trainees about the educational facilities provided to students by the school Education Department in Bahawalpur Division, the Annual Development Program, livestock, agriculture, and the facilities provided to farmers by the Chief Minister of Punjab, including the Kisan Card, Agricultural Graduates Internship, Suthra Punjab Program, Maryam Ki Dastak, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, service delivery of government institutions, performance indicators for good governance, and the digitalization efforts of government departments, as well as the price control mechanism and other developmental projects.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha also answered questions posed by the trainees regarding the workings of various institutions. The delegation of trainees expressed their gratitude to Commissioner Nadir Chatha for organizing the briefing on the administrative matters of Bahawalpur and the historical and cultural background of the region.

