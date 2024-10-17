Mid-Career Management Course officers meet IGP Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The officers of the 41st Mid-Career Management Course met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

The IGP told the delegation that effective use of information technology had improved policing and led to further IT reforms in professional working. He mentioned that by June next year, all districts in the province would be shifted to Safe City technology at a low cost, which would significantly assist in crime prevention, traffic management, and other urban policing measures.

According to details, trainee officers from the National Institute of Management visited the Central Police Office as part of their study tour. The delegation consisted of 13 officers, five of whom were women.

During the address, the IGP also answered the officers' questions. Additional IG Operations Punjab briefed the delegation on Punjab Police's operations, investigation matters, and public service delivery projects, including the Police Station Record Management System, Virtual Women Police Station, Tahafuz Centers, and Meesaq Center, among other modern projects. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin informed the trainee officers about the ongoing welfare initiatives for the police force. The visiting officers were also given a tour of various sections of the Central Police Office, including Police Museum, Ghazi, and Martyrs' Wall.

IG Punjab presented an honorary souvenir to the head of the delegation at the end of the visit.