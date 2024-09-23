Open Menu

Mid-Career Management Course Officials Visit PTA Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Mid-Career Management Course officials visit PTA headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A delegation of officers and faculty members from the 41st Mid-Career Management Course, organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM) Monday, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters Monday.

The delegation was warmly received by senior PTA officers and briefed on the Authority’s role and operations, with a special focus on cybersecurity initiatives for the telecom sector, consumer protection measures, and the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), said a news release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) From

Recent Stories

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

15 minutes ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

25 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

1 hour ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

1 hour ago
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

1 hour ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

1 hour ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

4 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

4 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

4 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan