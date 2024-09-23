Mid-Career Management Course officials visit PTA headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A delegation of officers and faculty members from the 41st Mid-Career Management Course, organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM) Monday, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters Monday.

The delegation was warmly received by senior PTA officers and briefed on the Authority’s role and operations, with a special focus on cybersecurity initiatives for the telecom sector, consumer protection measures, and the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), said a news release.