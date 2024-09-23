Mid-Career Management Course Officials Visit PTA Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A delegation of officers and faculty members from the 41st Mid-Career Management Course, organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM) Monday, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters Monday.
The delegation was warmly received by senior PTA officers and briefed on the Authority’s role and operations, with a special focus on cybersecurity initiatives for the telecom sector, consumer protection measures, and the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), said a news release.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Environment friendly public transport: viable solution for improving air quality, urban mobility38 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi attends Bilawal's birthday celebration10 minutes ago
-
Monitoring of wheat sale process to be made more effective10 minutes ago
-
CM to set up PPCA to address public complaints against police10 minutes ago
-
Climate induced disasters threaten survival of trout fish farming in KP11 minutes ago
-
Dasu Hydropower project is important: Chairman Wapda21 minutes ago
-
Multan’s Rescue 1122 team wins divisional challenge30 minutes ago
-
2,830 kites seized30 minutes ago
-
CM Murad directs IT dept to introduce electronic mode of filing31 minutes ago
-
Dasu Hydropower project is important: Chairman Wapds31 minutes ago
-
People laud opening of Jandola market41 minutes ago
-
Sargodha MC launches drive to address civic issues41 minutes ago