Mid-career management course participants briefed on KP development initiatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A group of participants from the 40th Mid-Career Management Course Thursday visited the Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary of the P&DD, Shahidullah Khan provided a comprehensive briefing to the visitors on the development landscape of the province.

During the meeting, he offered detailed information on the optimization strategy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the integration of merged districts and their potential for growth.

He outlined the province's development vision, goals, and various initiatives designed to foster economic growth, social welfare, and infrastructure enhancement.

The visit aimed to familiarize mid-career professionals with the planning and development processes within the province.

Also in attendance were Additional Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, Habibullah Wazir, and Chief PSDP, Adil Saeed Safi, who contributed to the discussions and shared their insights on the department's initiatives.