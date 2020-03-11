Mid-career management course participants meet AIG Operations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation comprising 52 officers of 29th mid-career management course from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi met Additional Inspector General (AIG) Operations Inam Ghani at Central Police Office, here on Wednesday.

The AIG told the officers that improving investigation standards was top priority of the Punjab Police, and for the purpose training and refresher courses were being conducted on regular basis.

The AIG said that the Punjab Police had a strict system of discipline matrix with respect to self-accountability, punishment and reward. Under the system, both officers and officials, who commit negligence, are punished equally. He said that under the IGP special initiative, the police stations project was based on modern ideas and working of police stations was being improved.

The visitors were also briefed about IT reforms, public service delivery projects and steps taken for change in Thana culture in Punjab Police.

Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai briefed the officers about operations and performance of Counter-Terrorism Department.

The delegation members asked questions about welfare, punishment and reward system in the Police Department.

at the end of the meeting, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between police officers and leader of the delegation.

DIG Training Suleman Sultan Rana, AIG Operations Imran Kishwar and AIG Admin Anwar Khaitran, along with other officers, were also present.