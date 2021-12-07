UrduPoint.com

Mid-career Management Course Participants Visit Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:06 PM

Mid-career management course participants visit Alhamra

A delegation of 32nd mid-career management course Tuesday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of 32nd mid-career management course Tuesday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here at Alhamra.

According to a spokesperson, the delegation members were welcomed at Alhamra by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and others.

The delegation was given briefing on the history, performance, objectives and plans of Alhamra.

The delegation also visited Alhamra Art Gallery, studios, halls, archives and other departments and described their visit as helpful.

The Arts and Culture director said that the LAC had a unique place in the development and promotion of the art and culture of Pakistan. "Our mission has been to serve the people and provide them with healthy entertainment in the best possible way," he added.

