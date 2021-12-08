UrduPoint.com

Mid-career Management Course Participants Visit SCCI

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 06:51 PM

Mid-career management course participants visit SCCI

A delegation of the 32nd Mid-Career Management Course participants at the National Institute of Management Lahore visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for a meeting with SCCI executive committee members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of the 32nd Mid-Career Management Course participants at the National Institute of Management Lahore visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for a meeting with SCCI executive committee members.

During the interactive session with representatives of various departments, Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique said that the businesses survive and flourish under the enabling environment for which the role of government and bureaucracy is vital. Therefore, the government officials must take all necessary measures for the promotion of trade and development of the industry.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique and Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik interacted with members of the delegation on various matters such as challenges faced by exporter of Sialkot in matters of import/export, eradication of child labor, current Situation of Currency devaluation in Pakistan, role of SCCI in controlling, establishment of a department for Quality Control Compliance and prevention of vigilante mob violence incidents in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sialkot Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

30 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

39 minutes ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

50 minutes ago
 Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s acc ..

Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s accountability drive

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.