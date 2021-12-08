Mid-career management course participants visit SCCI

A delegation of the 32nd Mid-Career Management Course participants at the National Institute of Management Lahore visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for a meeting with SCCI executive committee members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of the 32nd Mid-Career Management Course participants at the National Institute of Management Lahore visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for a meeting with SCCI executive committee members.

During the interactive session with representatives of various departments, Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique said that the businesses survive and flourish under the enabling environment for which the role of government and bureaucracy is vital. Therefore, the government officials must take all necessary measures for the promotion of trade and development of the industry.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique and Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik interacted with members of the delegation on various matters such as challenges faced by exporter of Sialkot in matters of import/export, eradication of child labor, current Situation of Currency devaluation in Pakistan, role of SCCI in controlling, establishment of a department for Quality Control Compliance and prevention of vigilante mob violence incidents in future.