Mid Career Management Course participants visit DC office Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday welcomed the participants of the Mid Career Management Course, National Institute of Management Peshawar during inland study tour at DC Office Abbottabad.

He also briefed the participants about the ongoing development projects in Hazara Division, especially hydropower projects and other important development projects. Tariq Salam Marwat also informed the delegation about ongoing development projects in and around Abbottabad District, especially Dhamtor Bypass Road, Drainage system, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project, City Planning, Tourism Promotion, education, Health, Revenue and other issues.

The DC Abbottabad also briefed the participants regarding Pakistan Learning Festival and said that the festival was held for the first time in the history of Abbottabad during the month of March which was lauded by the citizens and a large number of people ensured their participation.

Tariq Salam Marwat also apprised the delegation about the steps taken by the district administration for the betterment of people of the district. The delegation included faculty members Dr. Muqeem-ul-Islam Suhrawardy, Muhammad Tayyab, Shahabullah, Asad Zia Siddique, Nadeem Ahmad Awan and course participants from different departments.

Later, the participants also inspected the newly constructed District Control Room. The Deputy Commissioner briefed the delegation about the District Resource and Communication Center and its functioning.