Mid-career management course participants visits PFA headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A 17-member delegation of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course visited Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters, here on Saturday.

PFA Director General Asim Javed provided a comprehensive briefing on the operations and initiatives.

Delegation was apprised of key programs, including the school Nutrition Program, Healthy Women Campaign and free food safety training for women. Detailed discussions were held on administrative matters operational procedures and formulation of regulations under the PFA Act and Punjab Pure Food Rules.

Delegation toured state of the art PFA laboratory where they observed food testing processes & gained insights into licensing protocols.

The DG also addressed the delegation’s queries, highlighting the PFA's efforts to ensure food safety and public health. Delegation members praised PFA’s initiatives for promoting health and safety of children and women, highlighting the importance of such measures in safeguarding public well-being.

Punjab Food Authority is committed to ensuring highest food safety standards across the province, said the DG.